Manchester-based label BODA SKINS have just dropped off their latest capsule collection, ‘Avante’, which brings in a slew of new silhouettes for the colder days ahead.

The capsule involves the newest BODA Trench, Cropped Biker, and Hendrix jackets while also introducing a new ‘Outlaw’ t-shirt, Kay Michaels’ leather leggings, and bucket hat.

Stand-out pieces from ‘Avante’ come from the newly-improved BODA Trench 2.0. The coat offers streamlined detailing and an exaggerated storm flap and is crafted from 100% chrome-free leather, with the 0.7-0.8mm thickness providing an effortlessly stylish look that comes complete with a long wrap-around belt tie.

The Hendrix jacket is the cleanest jacket BODA SKINS have ever released. Handcrafted from premium cow grain leather, it is complemented by premium suede detailing. The piece is fitted with a smart, symmetrical classic collar and has been fully lined by the favourite paisley print lining.

BODA SKINS is renowned for their biker styles, and the latest Cropped Biker is another solid statement piece from the imprint – made from chrome-free cows’ leather, with the style featuring an asymmetrical zip and paisley lining in a snug, cropped fit.

The brand’s Outlaw t-shirt has been made from mid-weight 100% cotton, with distressing cracked details, with a distressed appearance – with the hem, sleeve cuffs, and neckline all nod towards a vintage look, designed to last a lifetime.

The BODA Bucket Hat features the signature silver hardware, brand puller, and a subtly debossed logo with wide, loping brim. Finishing off the capsule, the Kay Michaels Leather Leggings have been crafted from bonded stretch leather, offering a slim and tapered fit.

You can cop the Avante capsule via BODASKINS.com now – get a closer look at the collection below.