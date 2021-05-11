London-based record label Black Butter Records have linked up with Billionaire Boys Club EU to create a varsity jacket celebrating the imprint’s tenth anniversary.

The BBC EU team offer up a clean jacket complete with co-branding and fitting collegiate-styled detailing to toast to Black Butter’s ten-year stint as a label championing British and US music, with the likes of J Hus, Shaybo and Young T & Bugsey having worked with the label in the last few years.

Celebrating the duo’s significant cultural impact in the last decade, the limited-edition varsity jacket arrives in two highly limited colourways: black-on-black or white-and-black.

The heavily B-branded jacket comes with a fabric body and full-grain cowhide leather sleeves alongside a host of patches and details, with BBC EU’s “B” logo appearing on either side of the chest, while Black Butter Records sees its moniker embroidered near the waistband and on the back.

Collegiate-style “2010” and “2020” chenille applique patches feature on the right and left arm respectively, while full quilted lining is used on the inside to offer plenty of warmth. Both colourways are limited to just 50 units, with 100 in total available.

Get a closer look at the jackets below and cop either colourway now from £750 via Black Butter Records’ webstore.