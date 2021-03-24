Now that stimulus checks are hitting our bank accounts, some of us may be fortunate enough to spend some money on the finer things in life. Whether that’s a humble T-shirt or an investment piece, there are loads of great releases to consider this week. For Union’s 30th anniversary, Awake New York is collaborating with the Los Angeles-based brand on an exclusive collection. Rick Owens is collaborating with Champion again to release a high-end range of comfortable apparel. The North Face is dropping another collaboration with Supreme that celebrates the outdoor brand’s icons as well. Another great collaboration this week comes courtesy of Homme + Femme, who is dropping a collection with Mob Ties, a brand launched by J Prince Jr.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from brands like HUF, Hublot, Rowing Blazers, and more, below.