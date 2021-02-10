Since President’s Day is coming up this Monday, it’s time to drop some dead presidents on some great new style releases this week. Alife has released a capsule collection with Champion that celebrates HBCUs for Black History Month, Reese Cooper just dropped his first pieces from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection, Palace is dropping new pieces this Friday, and other skateboard brands like GX1000 have also released new products this week.

Check out these releases, and others from 88rising, Pacsun, Saintwoods, Pangaia, and more, below.