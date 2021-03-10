Spring is just days away, which means you’ll likely have to put together some new fits for the nicer weather ahead. It’s time to leave the door open for some great new releases this week. IRAK is back with some fresh new T-shirts and garments inspired by graffiti and Downtown street culture. On the West Coast, Brain Dead has just released its first-ever denim collection. And Supreme is releasing a new apparel collection with Nike that celebrates classic snakeskin patterns. Bruno Mars has partnered with Lacoste to launch “Ricky Regal,” his debut lifestyle brand and designer alter-ego. Meanwhile, Palace is dropping off some new Gore-Tex pieces and Dr.Martens is collaborating with Suicoke.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from KidSuper, 3. Paradis, A.P.C., Brain Dead, and more, below.