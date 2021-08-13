The idea of celebrity fragrances emerged in the 1980s. People like Cher, who released Uninhibited in 1987, Sophia Loren, who released Sophia in 1981, and Catherine Deneuve, who was the face of Chanel No. 5 but came out with her own Deneuve fragrance in 1986, helped popularize the concept. But when Elizabeth Taylor entered the market in 1991 with her hugely popular White Diamonds perfume, things changed and fragrance and beauty firms understood how much money they could make from celebrity perfumes. At one point, according to Mic, Revlon, who produced the fragrance, said that four bottles of White Diamonds sold per minute and a bottle sold every 15 seconds worldwide.

Because of that, businesses like Coty and Elizabeth Arden have courted celebs to come up with a scent and sell it to their fans. You’ve probably seen a Britney Spears scent on shelves or even Beyoncé’s, but did you know that Cam’ron had a fragrance at one time? Or that Michael Jordan also had a robust perfume portfolio? Here, we list some of the most memorable celebrity fragrances over the years.