A Bathing Ape is offering watch collectors three distinct ways of luxurifying their accessories arsenal.
This week, BAPE unveiled the BAPEX Type 1 watch drop, a new collection featuring three models all encased in protective stainless steel with scratch-resistant sapphire windows and water-resistance up to roughly 328 feet.
Each watch also packs a luminous display and perpetual mechanical movement, meaning—per a press release—time will always be “on your side.” The face comes in either black, sea green, or lavender options to match a wearer’s aesthetic.
All three editions—the silver/purple, the silver/black, and the silver/green—retail for $639.
To ensure you’re among those first to get their hands on the new round of BAPEX, the drop is slated for the BAPE Store and online on June 12. The collection will be available at the following locations:
- BAPE STORE® LOS ANGELES
- BAPE STORE® NEW YORK SOHO
- BAPE STORE® NEW YORK MADISON AVENUE
- BAPE STORE® MIAMI
- BAPE STORE® LONDON
- BAPE STORE® PARIS
- BAPE STORE® CHINA
- BAPE STORE® JAPAN
- BAPE STORE® DUBAI
- BAPE STORE® MAYLAYSIA
- BAPE STORE® KOREA
The BAPEX Type 1 watch drop arrives in the wake of last month’s unveiling of a BAPE x M&M’s collaborative collection. That collection featured an exclusive logo combining the recognizable looks of both brands, as well as a camo design inspired by the colors of M&M’s chocolate candies.
Below, get a closer look at the BAPEX Type 1 watch drop via an assortment of official product shots.