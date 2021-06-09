A Bathing Ape is offering watch collectors three distinct ways of luxurifying their accessories arsenal.

This week, BAPE unveiled the BAPEX Type 1 watch drop, a new collection featuring three models all encased in protective stainless steel with scratch-resistant sapphire windows and water-resistance up to roughly 328 feet.

Each watch also packs a luminous display and perpetual mechanical movement, meaning—per a press release—time will always be “on your side.” The face comes in either black, sea green, or lavender options to match a wearer’s aesthetic.

All three editions—the silver/purple, the silver/black, and the silver/green—retail for $639.

To ensure you’re among those first to get their hands on the new round of BAPEX, the drop is slated for the BAPE Store and online on June 12. The collection will be available at the following locations:

BAPE STORE® LOS ANGELES

BAPE STORE® NEW YORK SOHO

BAPE STORE® NEW YORK MADISON AVENUE

BAPE STORE® MIAMI

BAPE STORE® LONDON

BAPE STORE® PARIS

BAPE STORE® CHINA

BAPE STORE® JAPAN

BAPE STORE® DUBAI

BAPE STORE® MAYLAYSIA

BAPE STORE® KOREA

The BAPEX Type 1 watch drop arrives in the wake of last month’s unveiling of a BAPE x M&M’s collaborative collection. That collection featured an exclusive logo combining the recognizable looks of both brands, as well as a camo design inspired by the colors of M&M’s chocolate candies.

Below, get a closer look at the BAPEX Type 1 watch drop via an assortment of official product shots.