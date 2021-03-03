Astrid Andersen have launched their first-ever deadstock capsule for Spring/Summer 2021, comprising signature styles in an array of collage archive textiles taken from the brands 10 years on the catwalk.

Made from pieces that have features since the label’s debut for Autumn/Winter 2011, the collection was created during lockdown last year as a zero-waste way of working using only in-house deadstock fabric, eventually evolving into a celebration of the brand’s journey to date.



The dynamic capsule textiles from silk devore velour, leopard tech print, neon viscose, denim neoprene, bespoke tweeds and season after season of custom prints across fine silk satin and jacquard weaves. The bespoke pieces mash together pieces from the past, miss-matched across signature Astrid Andersen silhouettes and re-worked into new t-shirt and short styles.

You can check out Astrid Andersen’s archive deadstock capsule collection in the lookbook selects below. You can also cop the range exclusively via the designer’s website now.