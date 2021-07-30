London-based label Aries has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 offerings through a rave-inspired lookbook titled Satanic Panic.

Pulling on the concept of mysticism, the latest collection from the brand comprises a variety of graphics, including hand-painted symbols that represent fertility, snakes and runes, which have been reworked across outerwear, patchworked fleece jackets, and classic denim sets.

Additional offerings include matching athleisure, stamped with “NO PROBLEMO” lettering, and winter staples which have been dressed with “HOLD HANDS TAKE ACID FIND ARIES” signage.

Elsewhere, the line-up sees the introduction of new denim. Standout pieces incorporate various techniques, including all-over prints and others serving different finishes on either leg.

Tie-dying is a continued theme within the collection, taking over padded track pants, sweats, and more, with accessories including a range of football scarves finished with Aries’ signature twist.

Peep the selects below and cop the Aries’ FW21 collection via the brand’s webstore now.