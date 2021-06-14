Beats has officially announced the long-awaited Beats Studio Buds, along with a $149.99 price tag and insight into the tech’s many features.

The wireless earbuds from the Dr. Dre-born brand have plenty going for them—water resistance, a combined 24 hours of battery life, one-touch pairing for iOS and Android and, of course, noise cancellation among other things. Studio Buds are available to order starting Monday, and colorways include Black, White and Beats Red.

“In building a product this small, every minute detail was considered, analyzed and selected to optimize for sound quality, comfort and durability,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music. “Studio Buds is our tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design.”

As for the buds’ design, there’s a “aser cut micro-vent” to ensure eardrum safety, along with silicone eartip options. The tech also includes two listening modes, so users can switch from Active Noise Cancelling to Transparency modes. The earbuds also use Class 1 Bluetooth technology, 8 hours of listening time (with two additional charges in its carrying case, giving users 24 hours total), FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android support and sustainable packaging.

In a new video, Beats breaks down the intricacies of its latest creation. Check that out below, along with a new ad featuring Roddy Ricch above.