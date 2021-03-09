Alexander Wang, who’s been facing a number of sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations since December 2020, has shared a new statement in which he vowed to “do better” in the future.

Late last year, Diet Prada and Shit Model Management made public a number of stories alleging multiple instances of misconduct. Model Owen Mooney, via TikTok, also alleged that Wang groped him at an NYC club in 2017. Following those allegations, a New York magazine piece was published featuring additional accusations from seven different people. In it, Wang—among other things—was accused of nonconsensual oral sex.

On Monday, the designer said he supports those who have come forward, though he maintains there are disagreements “on some of the details” of the allegations.

“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior,” Wang said in a statement shared to Instagram, marking Wang’s first post in more than two months. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

Back in January, Wang addressed what he then called “false, fabricated, and mostly anonymous accusations” against him.

“These baseless allegations were started on social media by sites which repeatedly disregarded the value and importance of evidence or fact-checking,” Wang said at the time.

In a tweet shared Monday night, attorney Lisa Bloom—who is representing multiple men who have made allegations against the designer—said she and her clients have met with Wang and his team.

“We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward,” Bloom, who noted there would be no additional comment at this time, said.