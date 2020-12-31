Alexander Wang says the escalating accusations of sexual assault lodged against him are false.

This week, fashion watchdog group Diet Prada and Instagram account Shit Model Management posted a number of stories of purported misconduct after model Owen Mooney alleged that the designer groped him at a New York City nightclub in 2017. Mooney shared the story on TikTok, and while he didn’t reveal the perpetrator’s name at first, he named Wang after commenters guessed who it was.

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move and he just started, like, touching me up, Mooney said in the video. “And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock. I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really fucked up.”

Wang denied the allegations via a rep, who shared a statement with Page Six Style: “Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating.”

He continued, “I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Shit Model Management and Diet Prada reported that other accusers said he made unwanted sexual advances on them as well. Some said he gave them drinks which they believed could have been laced with drugs.

The designer is close with a number of high-profile celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber.