A total of 36 different styles are featured in the latest from Kith and Adidas Terrex, marking the third iteration of the two brands’ partnership.

Returning here is the popular Midi Puffer, which takes a plaid approach this time around. Meanwhile, the familiar Kith logo is joined by Adidas’ three stripes on hoodies and crew tops, while a number of compression pieces add increased versatility to the art of mid-winter layering.

Included among the accessories sector of the new collection are scarves, beanies, caps, and socks. Also featured are new collaborative pieces from Capita and Oakley, the latter of which has contributed an entire new capsule. The Adidas Terrex Skychaser LT, meanwhile, gets a reimagining from Kith featuring a textile upper and gore-tex lining.

The new pieces are available starting today (Dec. 13) via physical Kith locations and the Kith website. Below, get a closer look at select pieces from the collection.

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Image via Kith and Adidas Terrex

Kith, fresh off the unveiling of a new Curb Your Enthusiasm collection and a new fall capsule, was recently named by Complex as among the best brands of 2021. Click here for more.