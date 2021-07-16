adidas have just announced the return of SPEZIAL with an all-new Spring/Summer 2021 Collection.

Featuring a run of iconic footwear silhouettes and a number of smart apparel and accessories, the collection draws on references from the 70’s and early 90’s and uses a distinctive 1980’s-inspired colour palette, which is mixed with neon’s from coastal surfing aesthetics.

Featuring one of the brand’s most iconic runners: the Marathon 86, the collection also features five other models made up of a mix of new hybrids and tweaked versions of lesser known shoes from the brand’s archives. The apparel throughout the Summer 2021 Spezial collection consists of bright, spring-ready pieces lead by the Aldrington Anorak with its signature neon pink panelling.

SPEZIAL SS21 is being launched with a film shot by long time Spezial collaborators ‘& SON’ alongside stills from iconic music photographer Kevin Cummins. The film partners with ‘Javelin Block’ with an outdoor shoot in the Cotswolds which has been edited to music of Liverpool musician John Power (The La’s, Cast) who recorded a new acoustic track in London’s legendary Abbey Road music studios as part of the project.

The adidas SPEZIAL Spring/Summer 2021 collection is available to cop now via WELLGOSH and adidas – get a closer look at the capsule below.