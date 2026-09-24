Complex NY Presents 'Echo Chamber' Exhibition With Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes: What to Know

Complex has announced it will be turning its New York pop-up space into a gallery this week for "Echo Chamber" with Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes.

Curated by Luis Cano and Asher Koondel, the duo exhibition will showcase the paintings of Rexeisen and Hermes, otherwise known as T-Rex and Bondoso Bandido, and opens Thursday (September 24) through Sunday (September 27). Opening times are 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. ET daily.

RSVP is required but does not guarantee entry; so anyone hoping to get in is advised to show up early.