Complex NY Presents 'Echo Chamber' Exhibition With Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes: What to Know

Key Takeaways
- Complex NY will host "Echo Chamber," a duo exhibition pairing paintings by Tyler Rexeisen (T-Rex) and Henrique Hermes (Bondoso Bandido), from September 24–27.
- The show explores repetition through altered companion works of identical dimensions, culminating in a single collaborative painting that breaks the diptych format.
- RSVP is required, but entry is not guaranteed; the exhibition runs daily from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. ET, and guests should arrive early.
Complex has announced it will be turning its New York pop-up space into a gallery this week for "Echo Chamber" with Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes.
Curated by Luis Cano and Asher Koondel, the duo exhibition will showcase the paintings of Rexeisen and Hermes, otherwise known as T-Rex and Bondoso Bandido, and opens Thursday (September 24) through Sunday (September 27). Opening times are 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. ET daily.
RSVP is required but does not guarantee entry; so anyone hoping to get in is advised to show up early.
Each work displayed as part of the "Echo Chamber" exhibition "is accompanied by a companion piece of identical dimensions, replicated but altered."
The works by the Los Angeles-based Rexeisen and Portugal-bred Hermes are said to act as a metaphor for how the artists developed their identities "through recognizable symbols that recur across their bodies of work."
"At the end of the gallery hangs a single collaborative painting done by both artists, disrupting the even quantity and uniformity of the diptychs," a press release explains. "This layout turns the space into a literal echo chamber, where the works on either side slowly fade out into one piece, just as an echo does, growing softer, until it disappears into silence.”
Check out images from the exhibition below: