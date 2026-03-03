Brigade Raises the Bar With Debut Delivery of Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Brigade will soon launch its biggest Spring/Summer collection to date.

“All City,” the latest offering from the emerging New York-based streetwear brand, draws inspiration from the cultural mosaic of the five boroughs. The collection, which features skull caps, leather vests, and more, will drop on Friday, March 6.

In the teaser, posted on social media by Brigade, on Monday (March 2), the collection utilizes the brand’s ongoing pillar of heritage with a Tri-Flag seal consisting of the Lares flag and the American flag. This emblem includes the Héctor Lavoe lyric, “Pronto llegara el dia de mi suerte,” which translates to “Soon my lucky day will come.”