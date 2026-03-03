Style

Brigade Raises the Bar With Debut Delivery of Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Here's a look at the first installment in the Spring/Summer collection, which will launch on March 6.

Image from Brigade's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
brigadeusa/Instagram

Brigade will soon launch its biggest Spring/Summer collection to date.

“All City,” the latest offering from the emerging New York-based streetwear brand, draws inspiration from the cultural mosaic of the five boroughs. The collection, which features skull caps, leather vests, and more, will drop on Friday, March 6.

In the teaser, posted on social media by Brigade, on Monday (March 2), the collection utilizes the brand’s ongoing pillar of heritage with a Tri-Flag seal consisting of the Lares flag and the American flag. This emblem includes the Héctor Lavoe lyric, “Pronto llegara el dia de mi suerte,” which translates to “Soon my lucky day will come.”

Among the standout moments that landed Brigade on Complex’s Best Streetwear Brands of 2025 was its revival of the Pillbox hat. This latest delivery will include an elevated version of Pillbox hat, including a wool design and leather iteration in two colorways.

The Spring/Summer collection has been split into four installments, with the final one releasing on May 8.

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