Travis Scott Breaks Venue Merch Records With $1 Million Nights in Dallas and Denver on 'Utopia' Tour

As Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour continues its journey with stops this week in Phoenix and Las Vegas, some expectedly staggering merch stats are being shared.
Per numbers recently shared with Complex, Scott’s recent stop at the Dallas American Airlines Center saw him selling over $1 million of merch in a single night. Scott also sold more than $1 million at the Bell Arena in Denver this past Sunday, with both of these hauls said to be venue records.
The tour has included new designs across a variety of pieces, including looks exclusive to each city.
Below, get a closer look at a few select t-shirt designs from Scott's ongoing tour.
Scott is no stranger to breaking merch-related records. In August of last year, he reportedly beat a record previously held by BTS thanks to his performances at London’s O2 venue.
As fans are well aware, all upcoming dates of the first leg of the Utopia-supporting trek are listed as being sold out. A source close to the production tells Complex a second leg of the tour is set to be announced. Still left on this current leg are Oakland, Inglewood, Seattle, Nashville, Atlanta, and more.
An early highlight from Scott's current live experience has been the live debut of Utopia track "FE!N." See for yourself here.