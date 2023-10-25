Travis Scott Breaks Venue Merch Records With $1 Million Nights in Dallas and Denver on 'Utopia' Tour

Scott is no stranger to breaking merch-related records. In August of last year, he reportedly beat a record previously held by BTS thanks to his performances at London’s O2 venue.

As fans are well aware, all upcoming dates of the first leg of the Utopia-supporting trek are listed as being sold out. A source close to the production tells Complex a second leg of the tour is set to be announced. Still left on this current leg are Oakland, Inglewood, Seattle, Nashville, Atlanta, and more.

An early highlight from Scott's current live experience has been the live debut of Utopia track "FE!N." See for yourself here.