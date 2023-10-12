Watch Travis Scott Perform "Fe!n" From the First Night of His Utopia Tour

Travis Scott delivered a packed setlist during the first stop of the Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour, including a hyped performance of the fan-favorite track "Fe!n."
The song, which features Playboi Carti on the album version, got a dramatic build-up during the sold-out Charlotte show at Spectrum Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11. While it's not the live debut of the track—he performed it as a special guest for Drake during two Vancouver shows alongside several special shows around the release of Utopia—it is the first time many of his fans have gotten to hear the huge song in a live setting.
In the clip, seen above, we also got a look at Scott's elaborate stage setup for the concert. Utilizing the core of the Spectrum Arena, the stage is decked out with all sorts of warped imagery as well as screens providing a stylized closer look at his performance.
The opening night of the tour featured performances of "Hyaena," "Thank God," Modern Jam," "Sirens," Circus Maximus," and "Topia Twins" alongside other Utopia highlights. He also revisited some of his biggest tracks from previous albums, including "Antidote," "Sicko Mode," and "Goosebumps."
La Flame is still set to hit a lot more cities throughout the tour, including stops in Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Toronto.
Check out the list of remaining dates below.