Watch Travis Scott Perform "Fe!n" From the First Night of His Utopia Tour

Travis Scott delivered a packed setlist during the first stop of the Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour, including a hyped performance of the fan-favorite track "Fe!n."

The song, which features Playboi Carti on the album version, got a dramatic build-up during the sold-out Charlotte show at Spectrum Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11. While it's not the live debut of the track—he performed it as a special guest for Drake during two Vancouver shows alongside several special shows around the release of Utopia—it is the first time many of his fans have gotten to hear the huge song in a live setting.