Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Links With Mitchell & Ness for New 'Back to College' Collection

The Jack Goes Back to College collection features limited edition apparel and is billed as a "full collaboration" from Cactus Jack, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and Lids.

Mar 28, 2024
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist

Jack is going back to school.

At least, that’s the theme of the newly announced Jack Goes Back to College collection from Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand and Mitchell & Ness. Next month, limited edition apparel—ranging from Cactus Jack-ified snapbacks to backpacks—will be made available via La Flame’s site. Shoppers can also look for the pieces at select Lids locations and campus bookstores.

The collaboration at the heart of the new collection brings together Cactus Jack, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and Lids. A total of 28 different universities are featured in the Cactus Jack-designed collection, which officially launches April 4.

Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist
Travis ScottCollaborationsMitchell And NessSchoolCollege

