PHILEO and ROKH Share New Collaboration for Fall/Winter 2024

The two models' choice of colorways was specifically selected by ROKH founder Rok Hwang.

Mar 05, 2024
PHILEO and ROKH’s collaborative relationship is on full display in two new footwear models recently showcased during the latter’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

As part of ROKH’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, French shoe brand PHILEO was enlisted for two models: one, a ballerina with a puffy tongue; the second, a new take on the Philéo Landowski-led brand’s Derby shoe.

Both shoes are available in tofu, shiitake, and black colorways. Per press notes, these options were specifically selected by Rok Hwang, founder of ROKH.

See more below.

