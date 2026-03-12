Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock Star in True Religion's Spring 2026 Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock are the stars of a new campaign from True Religion.

The Spring 2026 campaign, marking Megan’s return to True Religion and Glock’s debut, carries a tagline—“Make It True”—that serves as a statement of intent behind the latest pieces from the brand.

“Working with True Religion is always such a special experience and creative collaboration,” Megan, seen below in a Complex-exclusive True Religion campaign shot, said. “I’ve always admired the way the brand embodies bold, self-expression through style, so I’m really proud to help them introduce their new collection and bring that energy into the spring season.”