Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock Star in True Religion's Spring 2026 Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock are the stars of a new campaign from True Religion.
The Spring 2026 campaign, marking Megan’s return to True Religion and Glock’s debut, carries a tagline—“Make It True”—that serves as a statement of intent behind the latest pieces from the brand.
“Working with True Religion is always such a special experience and creative collaboration,” Megan, seen below in a Complex-exclusive True Religion campaign shot, said. “I’ve always admired the way the brand embodies bold, self-expression through style, so I’m really proud to help them introduce their new collection and bring that energy into the spring season.”
For this new chapter, the folks at True Religion have divided their offerings into three distinct volumes: Volume 1: True Self introduces J’adore That Girl, Volume 2: True Purpose hones in on a “survival of the fittest” sentiment, and Volume 3: True Legacy finds Megan and Key towing the line between legacy and what’s next.
Kristen D’Arcy, True Religion’s Chief Marketing Officer, notes that connecting with a “new generation” is at the center of its Spring 2026 launch.
“‘Make It True’ reflects where True Religion is today—evolving our legacy for a new generation, enabling them to feel confident to go after the life they desire,” D'Arcy said. “Megan and Glock both embody a confident, individual approach to style. They represent the natural connection between music, culture, and the DNA of our brand.”
Below, get a closer look at a selection of campaign images. For more info on the latest from True Religion, see here.