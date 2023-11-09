Patrick Mahomes and Family Star in Holiday SKIMS Campaign

"SKIMS continues to spotlight beautiful family dynamics to speak to the brand’s focus of creating products for the whole family. This holiday season, everybody in the family can celebrate in SKIMS,” the company stated.

Attire that the family models comes from the SKIMS Holiday Shop, including the line's Cozy, Unisex Fleece, and Logo Plush Pointelle collections, with are among the 15 collections available on the official website.

Last year, Snoop Dogg, his wife Shante Broadus, along with their children and grandchildren lead the holiday 2022 SKIMS campaign, also in matching garb.