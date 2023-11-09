Patrick Mahomes and Family Star in Holiday SKIMS Campaign

The new SKIMS campaign showcases none other than the Mahomes Family.
Ahead of the holiday season, the Kim Kardashian co-founded clothing and intimates line introduced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and their daughter Sterling Skye, 2 and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 11 months.
Photographed by Theo Wenner, the family of four cozy up in holiday-appropriate matching fleeces.
“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Mahomes said in a press release. "I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”
Brittany added, “We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”
"SKIMS continues to spotlight beautiful family dynamics to speak to the brand’s focus of creating products for the whole family. This holiday season, everybody in the family can celebrate in SKIMS,” the company stated.
Attire that the family models comes from the SKIMS Holiday Shop, including the line's Cozy, Unisex Fleece, and Logo Plush Pointelle collections, with are among the 15 collections available on the official website.
Last year, Snoop Dogg, his wife Shante Broadus, along with their children and grandchildren lead the holiday 2022 SKIMS campaign, also in matching garb.