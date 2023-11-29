Fear of God Launches Campaign for Adidas-Engineered Athletics Collection

Fear of God Athletics has arrived, marking the completion of the brand architecture for the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label.
As longtime followers will note, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Fear of God, which previously expanded its presence back in 2018 with the launch of its Essentials sub-label. Athletics, meanwhile, aims to further “extend the preexisting spirit and foundation” of the main brand, per press notes.
The much-anticipated Fear of God Athletics 2023/2024 collection, designed by the FoG team and engineered by adidas, will be available starting Dec. 3. Get a closer look at the new pieces below via a selection of campaign images captured by photographer Nadav Kander.
