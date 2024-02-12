Burna Boy Links With Dave Meyers for G-Star RAW Campaign and "On Form" Video

For Burna Boy, his newly unveiled collaboration with G-Star RAW is "a match made in denim heaven."

"Denim isn't just fabric; it's an extension of who I am," Burna Boy said of the collaboration, which sees the I Told Them... artist working with prolific director and photographer Dave Meyers. "Like my music, it's personal, a dialogue between me and myself. Every stitch, every fade tells a story."

Meyers' extensive filmography includes unforgettable videos for Drake, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Korn, Missy Elliott, Slipknot, and many (so many) more. Here, Meyers lends his talents to a campaign video soundtracked by Burna's latest I Told Them... single, "On Form."