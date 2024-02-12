Burna Boy Links With Dave Meyers for G-Star RAW Campaign and "On Form" Video

For Burna Boy, his newly unveiled collaboration with G-Star RAW is "a match made in denim heaven."
"Denim isn't just fabric; it's an extension of who I am," Burna Boy said of the collaboration, which sees the I Told Them... artist working with prolific director and photographer Dave Meyers. "Like my music, it's personal, a dialogue between me and myself. Every stitch, every fade tells a story."
Meyers' extensive filmography includes unforgettable videos for Drake, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Korn, Missy Elliott, Slipknot, and many (so many) more. Here, Meyers lends his talents to a campaign video soundtracked by Burna's latest I Told Them... single, "On Form."
The larger idea behind the latest G-Star RAW campaign is credited to creative director Joris Kuijpers, who called Burna Boy “an excellent fit” for the Amsterdam-headquartered brand.
"It’s not just because of his appearance and charisma, but particularly because of his infectious music and dance moves that made him a perfect match,” Kuijpers said on Monday, adding that this facet of the Grammy winner’s undeniable appeal served as the initial inspiration point for the Meyers-helmed video’s concept. In the video, dancers are seen wearing selections from the brand's Spring 2024 collection.
Below, get a closer look at the Burna Boy x G-Star RAW campaign, as well as a few behind-the-scenes shots.