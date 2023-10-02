Beyoncé Debuts One-of-a-Kind Ivy Park Look During Final Renaissance World Tour Show

Beyoncé brought the globally successful Renaissance World Tour to a close with a final performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday night, marking the occasion with the debut of a new all-black Ivy Park look.

The monochromatic look, creative directed by Beyoncé, consisted of a sequin floor-length gown with a signature keyhole cutout and thigh-high slits. Up top, Beyoncé wore a cropped leather bomber.

Get a closer look at the Ivy Park pieces in action below. For Complex's recent rundown of key outfit moments from the tour, see here.