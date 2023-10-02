Beyoncé Debuts One-of-a-Kind Ivy Park Look During Final Renaissance World Tour Show

Beyoncé brought the globally successful Renaissance World Tour to a close with a final performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday night, marking the occasion with the debut of a new all-black Ivy Park look.
The monochromatic look, creative directed by Beyoncé, consisted of a sequin floor-length gown with a signature keyhole cutout and thigh-high slits. Up top, Beyoncé wore a cropped leather bomber.
Get a closer look at the Ivy Park pieces in action below. For Complex's recent rundown of key outfit moments from the tour, see here.
With the end of the tour came confirmation that fans would in fact be getting the chance to experience the show in theaters later this year. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, distributed via AMC, opens in thousands of theaters across the U.S. and elsewhere on Dec. 1.