Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Set to Hit Theaters in December, Trailer Released

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé says in the film’s trailer, released overnight and available up top. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That's what the Renaissance is about."

The film hits thousands of theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Dec. 1 through AMC Theaters Distribution. Per a press release, additional locations are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The runtime for the film is listed as two hours and 40 minutes, with the cinematic experience spanning the Stockholm launch of the blockbuster stadium tour to this Sunday’s Kansas City finale.

Tickets start at $22. See here for additional info.

With Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé embarked on not only her first solo tour in seven years but also her most massive outing yet. In fact, Billboard reported in August that the tour had earned the distinction of being “the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the Boxscore archives.” The singer’s shows that month, the outlet pointed out, earned just under $180 million.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé isn’t the first time fans have been given feature-length access to the 32-time Grammy winner. In 2019, Beyoncé directed Homecoming for Netflix, a concert doc focused on her headlining Coachella performance from the previous year.