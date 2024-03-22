This Balenciaga Bracelet Looks Exactly Like a Roll of Tape

Balenciaga is giving utilitarian rolls of tape an overdue moment of glory.
You’ve surely seen the photos and videos in recent weeks showing off one of the Kering-owned luxury label’s newest accessories, i.e. the gaffer bangle. To the naked eye, the piece appears to be a Balenciaga-ified take on what amounts to a tape bracelet.
Photos from recent Fall/Winter 2024 proceedings showed the bracelet being worn around the wrist, not unlike how someone might do if they were in the middle of, say, packing up a bunch of boxes or some other activity involving a dire need for adhesives.
The item is not currently listed for sale on the house's site. Complex has reached out for price confirmation. As you may have guessed, people have had quite a bit to say about this bold bangle, with reactions ranging from observations about the potential artistic intention behind such pieces to mere jokes for jokes' sake.
This is far from the first time Balenciaga has mined everyday items for art. Past examples of this approach in action include the toolbox bag, the shopping bag, the leather Lay's bag, the coffee cup, and (much) more.
At the top of the year, Kim Kardashian, a longtime fan of Demna's work, was formally appointed as an ambassador.