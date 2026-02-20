ASOS Co-Founder Dead After Falling From 17th Floor Balcony in Thailand

According to a report from Reuters , citing law enforcement officials in Thailand, the deadly fall occurred at an apartment building in Pattaya on February 9. Foul play is not suspected in the death.

In a statement shared with BBC News, an ASOS spokesperson said the company was "saddened" by the news of the death, adding that Griffiths was an "important" part of their larger story.

"We're saddened to hear about the passing of Quentin, one of our original co-founders," the spokesperson said. "He played an important role in Asos's earliest days and we're forever grateful for his contribution. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

ASOS, headquartered in London and originally known as AsSeenOnScreen, was formerly launched in 2000 by founders including Griffiths, Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan, and Deborah Thorpe. Though Griffiths left several years after the founding, reports describe him as a "significant shareholder" thereafter.

Reports on Griffiths’s fall in Thailand this month point to speculation that the death was a suicide, though a formal ruling is yet to be made. Reuters, notably, also said that local police in Pattaya had spoken with an unnamed friend of Griffiths, who said that the ASOS co-founder "had been worried" about legal disputes involving his ex-wife. The woman, also not named in reports, is a Thai national.