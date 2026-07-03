Flagship

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Latest Stories

H.Lorenzo store
Style

H.Lorenzo Opens Flagship Store in West Hollywood

The long-running luxury retailer brought in Italian architect Oliviero Arch Baldini for a "visionary new retail concept."

Shawn Setaro43 days ago
Amiri
Style

Amiri Opens New Flagship Store in London

The first Amiri location in the United Kingdom merges Hollywood luxury with British tradition spanning the two-floor shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
An obscured view of a storefront with the sign 'Denim Tears' above; reflections and shadows create an abstract effect
Style

Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store

The spot is set to open its doors in SoHo on March 15.

taramhdvn862 days ago
armani store
Style

Emporio Armani Opens New Flagship Store in New York

Per Giorgio Armani, Soho “represents the very essence of New York.”

Trace William Cowen1087 days ago
Angelo Baque Awake NY Interview
Style

Angelo Baque Speaks on His Love for Graffiti, Awake NY’s Upcoming Flagship Store, and More

Awake NY founder Angelo Baque came to ComplexCon with a booth painted by Earsnot IRAK. Here he talks about his love for graffiti and the future of Awake NY.

Lei Takanashi1328 days ago
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LOEWE logo is pictured on building
Style

LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

The new LOEWE flagship space serves as both a retail spot and an art gallery, not unlike the recently reopened flagship spot in New York City.

Trace William Cowen1340 days ago
Image via Gian Torres for Honor The Gift
Style

Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift Opens New Flagship in Los Angeles

Credited as designers on the new Honor the Gift retail space in Los Angeles are Nicole Perrault and Allison Crosland of the Haus of Design firm.

Trace William Cowen1395 days ago
A look at the new Aime Leon Dore flagship is shown
Style

Aimé Leon Dore Opens New London Flagship

The London flagship opening marks the latest extension from the brand, which earlier this year saw LVMH Luxury Ventures taking a minority stake.

Trace William Cowen1507 days ago
dp
Style

Daily Paper to Launch Inaugural NYC Flagship Shop This Weekend

The two-story retail experience in New York marks a collaboration with interior architect and designer Heather Faulding of the 4plus Design firm.

Trace William Cowen2096 days ago
Trump
Life

Trump Unveils Official Space Force Flag, Promises 'Super-Duper Missile'

The White House could not clarify what POTUS meant by his comment and couldn't provide further details.

Joshua Espinoza2255 days ago
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UNKNWN Miami
Style

Here's an Inside Look at LeBron James' New UNKNWN Flagship Store

The imprint, co-founded by Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr.—opened the new space in Miami's Wynwood district.

Joshua Espinoza2417 days ago
Visvim
Style

Here's a Look at Visvim Exposition, Visvim's First Flagship Store in L.A.

Visvim has opened Visvim Exposition, the Japanese luxury brand's first flagship store in Los Angeles.

Alessandra Maldonado2918 days ago
This is a photo of Tyga.
Music

Tyga's Last Kings Flagship Was Reportedly Burglarized This Weekend

Authorities say the suspect broke into the store and left with various clothing items.

Joshua Espinoza3150 days ago
Kith store
Style

Take a Look Inside KITH's New Flagship Store

KITH opened its new flagship store at 337 Lafayette, NY so Complex News went down to check it out along with talking to streetwear loyalists about the space and the new Scottie Pippen collection.

Shawn Setaro3207 days ago
Calvin Klein Madison Avenue Exterior
Style

The Raf Simons Redesign of Calvin Klein's Flagship Store Is Pure Art

Artist Sterling Ruby lead the redesign.

Mike DeStefano3273 days ago
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Style

OVO Drops an Inside Look at Its New Los Angeles Flagship

Octobers Very Own drops an inside look of its new Los Angeles flagship.

Joshua Espinoza3825 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Here's a Look Inside Sunnei's First-Ever Store in Milan

Italian-based brand Sunnei will open the doors to its first-ever store tomorrow. You can get a sneak peek at the new digs here:

Joshua Espinoza3875 days ago
Style

The Line Outside of OVO's New Los Angeles Flagship Is Ridiculous

People are selling their spots in line for hundreds of dollars.

Caitlin LoPilato3878 days ago

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