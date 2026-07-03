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H.Lorenzo Opens Flagship Store in West Hollywood
The long-running luxury retailer brought in Italian architect Oliviero Arch Baldini for a "visionary new retail concept."
Amiri Opens New Flagship Store in London
The first Amiri location in the United Kingdom merges Hollywood luxury with British tradition spanning the two-floor shop.
Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store
The spot is set to open its doors in SoHo on March 15.
Emporio Armani Opens New Flagship Store in New York
Per Giorgio Armani, Soho “represents the very essence of New York.”
Angelo Baque Speaks on His Love for Graffiti, Awake NY’s Upcoming Flagship Store, and More
Awake NY founder Angelo Baque came to ComplexCon with a booth painted by Earsnot IRAK. Here he talks about his love for graffiti and the future of Awake NY.
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
The new LOEWE flagship space serves as both a retail spot and an art gallery, not unlike the recently reopened flagship spot in New York City.
Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift Opens New Flagship in Los Angeles
Credited as designers on the new Honor the Gift retail space in Los Angeles are Nicole Perrault and Allison Crosland of the Haus of Design firm.
Aimé Leon Dore Opens New London Flagship
The London flagship opening marks the latest extension from the brand, which earlier this year saw LVMH Luxury Ventures taking a minority stake.
Daily Paper to Launch Inaugural NYC Flagship Shop This Weekend
The two-story retail experience in New York marks a collaboration with interior architect and designer Heather Faulding of the 4plus Design firm.
Trump Unveils Official Space Force Flag, Promises 'Super-Duper Missile'
The White House could not clarify what POTUS meant by his comment and couldn't provide further details.
Here's an Inside Look at LeBron James' New UNKNWN Flagship Store
The imprint, co-founded by Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr.—opened the new space in Miami's Wynwood district.
Here's a Look at Visvim Exposition, Visvim's First Flagship Store in L.A.
Visvim has opened Visvim Exposition, the Japanese luxury brand's first flagship store in Los Angeles.
Tyga's Last Kings Flagship Was Reportedly Burglarized This Weekend
Authorities say the suspect broke into the store and left with various clothing items.
Take a Look Inside KITH's New Flagship Store
KITH opened its new flagship store at 337 Lafayette, NY so Complex News went down to check it out along with talking to streetwear loyalists about the space and the new Scottie Pippen collection.
The Raf Simons Redesign of Calvin Klein's Flagship Store Is Pure Art
Artist Sterling Ruby lead the redesign.
OVO Drops an Inside Look at Its New Los Angeles Flagship
Octobers Very Own drops an inside look of its new Los Angeles flagship.
Here's a Look Inside Sunnei's First-Ever Store in Milan
Italian-based brand Sunnei will open the doors to its first-ever store tomorrow. You can get a sneak peek at the new digs here:
The Line Outside of OVO's New Los Angeles Flagship Is Ridiculous
People are selling their spots in line for hundreds of dollars.