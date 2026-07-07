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Assouline - 'Football: The Impossible Collection': How to Buy

Assouline's large-format coffee table book celebrating the world's most-watched sport is available now on Complex.

A book titled "Football" with a green cover and a 3D soccer ball design on the front. Published by Assouline.
Complex

Assouline's Football: The Impossible Collection is available on Complex.

The volume chronicles soccer’s defining moments, legendary players, and cultural weight across decades—the kind of object that earns a permanent spot on a shelf rather than a quick read and a donation pile.

The timing couldn't be sharper. Football is everywhere this summer, and The Impossible Collection brings that energy to the page.

Where to buy Football: The Impossible Collection

If you’re looking to add a new coffee table book to your collection, shop Assouline on Complex.

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