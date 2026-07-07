Assouline - 'Football: The Impossible Collection': How to Buy

Assouline's Football: The Impossible Collection is available on Complex.
The volume chronicles soccer’s defining moments, legendary players, and cultural weight across decades—the kind of object that earns a permanent spot on a shelf rather than a quick read and a donation pile.
The timing couldn't be sharper. Football is everywhere this summer, and The Impossible Collection brings that energy to the page.
Where to buy Football: The Impossible Collection
If you’re looking to add a new coffee table book to your collection, shop Assouline on Complex.