Tyla's First Fashion Campaign Is With Gap: 'It Was Meant for Me to Do'

In 1997, LL Cool J made history when he appeared in a Gap commercial freestyling and rocking a Fubu hat. Madonna and Missy Elliott shared the screen in 2003 to promote the longtime shopping mall retailer. Gap has a storied history of partnering with big artists. Tyla is the latest musician to add her name to the long list of ambassadors.

The South African singer appears in her first-ever fashion campaign for the brand’s new Spring 2024 collection. In the ad, she can be seen dancing to Jungle’s “Back on 74” donning flowy tan cargo pants and a matching crop top from Gap’s newest linen collection. The 22-year old and Jungle have even collaborated with Gap on a special in-store playlist to mark the launch.

“The commercials have always been very iconic and fun, not cheesy,” Tyla tells Complex. “It's something that I connected with even before the offer. So it kind of felt like it was meant for me to do.”

This Gap ad is just the latest milestone in Tyla’s young career. Her breakout single “Water” was one of the biggest radio hits of 2023 and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. In February 2024, she took home her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance. Her newfound level of fame has given her more access to the fashion world that she has loved since she was a kid. Now, she can obtain the items that were once just pictures hanging on her wall.

“I always used to create mood boards and just have a bunch of pictures of things that I want that I probably couldn't get,” says Tyla. “I would just stare at it literally every day. I’d just look at it and be like, ‘One day I'm gonna get that.’ So now it's cool that I'm able to.”

Ahead of the campaign’s launch, we hopped on the phone with Tyla to discuss the new commercial, South African style, her signature grills, and more.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.