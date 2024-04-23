Tremaine Emory Is Releasing an Arthur Jafa Collab After All. Here's How We Got Here.

Tremaine Emory will be releasing a collaboration with Arthur Jafa after all.





On April 22, 2024, Emory took to Instagram to announce the collab with the visual artist that will release through Denim Tears on April 26.





As you may recall, a Supreme collab with Jafa was reportedly scheduled to release during Emory’s tenure as creative director. It was ultimately scrapped without Emory’s knowledge. That incident coupled with Emory’s reports of systemic racism within the streetwear company led to him stepping away from his position in August 2023.





These events are referenced by the upcoming Denim Tears release, which features a zip-up hoodie covered in an all-over print that reads, “Systemic Racism Controls America.” It’s a clever flip of hoodies that read “Illegal Business Controls America” that were released by Supreme as part of its Spring/Summer 2007 season.





At the time of publication, Denim Tears did not respond to Complex’s request for comment.





The Denim Tears x Jafa announcement also comes at an interesting time. This week, Supreme is celebrating its 30th anniversary highlighted by a special three-volume monograph set that archives three decades of graphic T-shirts releasing on April 25. With this reference to one of the brand’s rarest items, Emory is making sure people aren’t forgetting about Supreme’s problematic inner workings, which he brought to light last year.





What once seemed like a fruitful relationship between a streetwear institution and one of fashion’s brightest minds has done a complete 180. Here’s how we got here.