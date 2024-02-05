Kanye West Spotted Wearing Masks of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers at Same Time

Kanye West was spotted rocking the masks of horror film icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers for an upcoming music video.

On Saturday, Ye was out with his wife Bianca Censors for a video shoot with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat, per TMZ . While Censori was wearing a clear raincoat and white bodysuit, the Chicago rap legend was seated in a Hummer wearing Myers' face mask with Jason's hockey mask over top it. Carti and Sabbat were also sitting in the back of the truck.

According to some X users, Kanye was filming the music video during Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's birthday party.