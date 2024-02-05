Kanye West Spotted Wearing Masks of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers at Same Time

Kanye West was spotted rocking the masks of horror film icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers for an upcoming music video.
On Saturday, Ye was out with his wife Bianca Censors for a video shoot with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat, per TMZ . While Censori was wearing a clear raincoat and white bodysuit, the Chicago rap legend was seated in a Hummer wearing Myers' face mask with Jason's hockey mask over top it. Carti and Sabbat were also sitting in the back of the truck.
According to some X users, Kanye was filming the music video during Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's birthday party.
Kanye recently donned Jason's hockey mask when he performed with Travis Scott at the Orlando stop of La Flame's Circus Maximus Tour. At the show, Kanye performed a medley of hits, including "Runaway," "Fade," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and more.
Kanye wore the hockey mask again during his son Saint's basketball game on Friday night. The Grammy Award winner has also been seen wearing a plain black cloth mask recently, most notably when he criticized a TMZ reporter for asking questions about his wife.
The woman asked Ye if Bianca has "free will" amid allegations that he has been "controlling" her. "Don't come asking me that dumb ass shit, I'm a person," said Kanye after grabbing the reporter's phone from her hand. "You think 'cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife? Do you have free will or you work for the devil?"