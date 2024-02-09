Roc Nation and Versace to Kick Off Multiyear Partnership at 2024 Super Bowl

Roc Nation has added Versace ​​​​​​​to its extensive list of collaborators.

On Friday, February 9, the entertainment giant announced it had inked a multiyear deal with the iconic fashion house founded in 1978. Versace confirmed the partnership will center around event sponsorships as well as “cause-focused initiatives,” particularly those that aim to support the next generation of talent; this will include sponsoring scholarships for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment — a Long Island University program that focuses on entrepreneurship as well as music and sports management.

“Central to both Versace and Roc Nation is human capital and a commitment to creative empowerment, celebrating individuality and fuelling positive change,” the label wrote in a press release. “Championing artists across music, entertainment, and broader cultural landscapes will be underscored through the partnership.