Lil Yachty Unveils $1 Million Diamond Grills

Lil Yachty has yet another reason to smile.
On Thursday night, the ATL rapper took to Instagram to unveil his wildly expensive work by Thomas Connelly, a.k.a. the "Father of Diamond Dentistry.”
A short video clip shows Connelly holding Yachty’s dental impression with diamond veneers placed on his upper molars. He confirmed that the four veneers (two on each side) were 16 carats and worth a whopping $1,050,000.
“Boat Boy freezing,” Connelly captioned another post, which credited the grills to the Los Angeles-based Angel City Jewelers.
Yachty reshared the snapshots on his Instagram Stories, also highlighting his other iced-out accessories.
“17 carats in left ear, 16 carats in the teeth, and the ring 22 carats,” he wrote. “Don’t pop it to me kiddo. @Conellydds my brother for life.”
Yachty is, of course, no stranger to mouth jewelry. The Grammy-nominated rapper reportedly dropped $35,000 on rainbow grills back in 2017, but ultimately ditched the flashy look in favor of $80,000 pearly veneers.
“It’s the white teeth show, man. N***a’s lookin’ and feelin’ excellent,” he said during a 2021 Instagram Live broadcast. “I'mma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!”
Thomas Connelly has worked with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Cardi B, Offset, Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. He spoke about his process during a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, shortly after he gave Posty a set of $1.6 million 40-carat fangs.
“It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” he explained. “In order to make a diamond in the shape of a tooth—for example, if you get a six-carat canine tooth, you need a 12-carat raw cube. So there’s a lot of waste. That diamond, they could have got three or four other diamonds out of it, so we had to waste it in order to get it into shape…I’ve been talking to a few other people who were waiting to see how this turned out before they dropped their million. So we’ll see.”