Lil Yachty Unveils $1 Million Diamond Grills

Yachty is, of course, no stranger to mouth jewelry. The Grammy-nominated rapper reportedly dropped $35,000 on rainbow grills back in 2017, but ultimately ditched the flashy look in favor of $80,000 pearly veneers.

“It’s the white teeth show, man. N***a’s lookin’ and feelin’ excellent,” he said during a 2021 Instagram Live broadcast. “I'mma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!”

Thomas Connelly has worked with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Cardi B, Offset, Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. He spoke about his process during a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, shortly after he gave Posty a set of $1.6 million 40-carat fangs.

“It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” he explained. “In order to make a diamond in the shape of a tooth—for example, if you get a six-carat canine tooth, you need a 12-carat raw cube. So there’s a lot of waste. That diamond, they could have got three or four other diamonds out of it, so we had to waste it in order to get it into shape…I’ve been talking to a few other people who were waiting to see how this turned out before they dropped their million. So we’ll see.”