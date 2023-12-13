Zara Apologizes and 'Regrets Misunderstanding' for Controversial Ad Campaign Likened to Gaza Imagery

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created,” the statement continued. “Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone.”

The campaign was ideated in July with photography being shot in September, which Zara noted happened just before Hamas fighters attacked people in Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry reported today that Israel's retaliations since Oct. 7 have killed 18,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 50,000, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Prior to Zara's explanation, a boycott was called for, with some activists entering retail locations with their mouths taped and holding figures that represent dead babies.