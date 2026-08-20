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Stüssy Presents Fall 2026 Lookbook for August Release

The new collection will be available at select Chapter locations and the brand's official website across all key regions.

Stüssy.
Press/Stüssy

Key Takeaways

  • Stüssy is rolling out its Fall 2026 collection on Friday, August 21 at 10 A.M. local time through select Chapter stores and its official website across North America, the UK, Europe, Japan, and Korea.
  • A 14-image campaign and lookbook tease the drop, highlighting relaxed, loose cuts that mix summer-ready baggy shorts with fall staples like zip-up hoodies and layered outerwear to handle shifting temperatures.
  • The brand leans on its recognizable graphics and global reach, shipping to more than 70 countries with region-specific currencies available at checkout.

Stüssy is gearing up to drop its Fall 2026 collection and has prepped fans on how to shop the new release.

The drop lands at 10 A.M. local time on Friday (August 21) at select Chapter stores and the official Stüssy website, covering North America (PST), the UK (GMT), Europe (CET), and Japan and Korea (JST/KST), according to the brand's official website.

The announcement page has kept info at a minimum, allowing a 14-image campaign and lookbook gallery to do the talking, showcasing a bridge between collection apparel and the changing seasons.

Summer-ready pieces like relaxed, baggy shorts appear alongside fall staples like zip-up hoodies and layered outerwear. Cuts are fitted loose, with layers built to function through shifting temperatures, while graphics show the brand's visual identity.

Stüssy ships to more than 70 countries and territories with region-specific currencies.

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