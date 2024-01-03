Lululemon Founder Says Company Needs to Be Clear About ‘Certain Customers Coming In’ After Slamming DEI Efforts

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is at odds with his former company over their diversity and inclusion efforts.

The 68-year-old recently spoke to Forbes and outright said that he's against the "whole diversity and inclusion thing," saying that the models in Lululemon advertisements look "unhealthy," "sickly" and "not inspirational." "They're trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody," Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the company should change their standards and have an ideal audience rather than broadening their efforts. “I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody,” Wilson told Forbes. “You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

Wilson was Lululemon's CEO until 2007 and later stepped down from his chairman position in 2013, shortly after he controversially said that "some women’s bodies just don’t actually work" for the brand's yoga pants. "It's really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there over a period of time, how much they use it," Wilson added in his 2013 interview with Bloomberg TV, which sparked public outrage.