North West Shares 'Honest' Makeup Review of Kim Kardashian's Skkn by Kim

Tied to the release of Kim Kardashian's new makeup brand, Skkn by Kim, her eldest daughter, North West, gave blunt honesty in a TikTok review. Thankfully, she's a cheerleader for her mom's business moves.
While getting glammed up, West kept it comfortable by wearing a bonnet and vintage t-shirt from the 2000 Up in Smoke Tour.
"So first we got the matte lipsticks, and then we got the matte lipliners," Miss Westie says in the TikTok, also showing the makeup insert.
"The palette... Yes," West adds while blowing a kiss and showing off her mom's classic matte eyeshadow palette. Fast-forwarding through the energetic makeup session, the 10-year-old gives the product a stamp of approval, turning the "neutral" into swatches down her arm. She then recommends the makeup as dinner-appropriate and something that a person "would wear all the time."
Complimenting the eyeshadow for feeling "really nice," West gives herself a quick smokey eyeshadow look, describing it as "really emo." "I can't take myself seriously," she adds before falling out.
"It is just eating up, left no crumbs," she said with a laugh.
Giving herself a "crazy" matte black look on both eyelids, West moves out to the lip liner before singing her verse from her father's upcoming Vultures album. Towards the clip's end, West calls her mom's matte lipstick "so good" and expresses that she has "no words" for the product, before giving her rockstar look some finishing touches with the eyeshadow.
Kardashian might one day let West take over her makeup empire, recently telling Bustle that she'd allow her children to be involved with the brand.
"I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do," Kardashian told the publication. "And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can."
"I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy," she added. "And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."