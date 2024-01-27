North West Shares 'Honest' Makeup Review of Kim Kardashian's Skkn by Kim

Tied to the release of Kim Kardashian's new makeup brand, Skkn by Kim, her eldest daughter, North West, gave blunt honesty in a TikTok review. Thankfully, she's a cheerleader for her mom's business moves.

While getting glammed up, West kept it comfortable by wearing a bonnet and vintage t-shirt from the 2000 Up in Smoke Tour.

"So first we got the matte lipsticks, and then we got the matte lipliners," Miss Westie says in the TikTok, also showing the makeup insert.

"The palette... Yes," West adds while blowing a kiss and showing off her mom's classic matte eyeshadow palette. Fast-forwarding through the energetic makeup session, the 10-year-old gives the product a stamp of approval, turning the "neutral" into swatches down her arm. She then recommends the makeup as dinner-appropriate and something that a person "would wear all the time."