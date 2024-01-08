Gillian Anderson Wore A Dress Covered In Vulvas On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Actress Gillian Anderson wore a gown to the 81st Golden Globe Awards that was closely tied to her role as Dr. Jean Milburn on Netflix show Sex Education.

On the red carpet, Anderson, 55, wore an ivory Gabriela Hearst that featured a groundbreaking statement with dozens of vulvas sewn into the skirt. "My dress is designed by Gabriela Hearst and it has vaginas on it," Anderson told Deadline. Deciding to wear the ensemble for "so many reasons," Anderson added, "it's brand-appropriate."