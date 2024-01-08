Gillian Anderson Wore A Dress Covered In Vulvas On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Actress Gillian Anderson wore a gown to the 81st Golden Globe Awards that was closely tied to her role as Dr. Jean Milburn on Netflix show Sex Education.
On the red carpet, Anderson, 55, wore an ivory Gabriela Hearst that featured a groundbreaking statement with dozens of vulvas sewn into the skirt. "My dress is designed by Gabriela Hearst and it has vaginas on it," Anderson told Deadline. Deciding to wear the ensemble for "so many reasons," Anderson added, "it's brand-appropriate."
Tied to the occasion, Anderson also discussed her collaboration with Hearst in British Vogue. “Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis (the Sanskrit word for womb or vagina) since ‘Sex Education’ landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my (natural soft drinks) brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design… I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”
The gown took Hearst's New York team three and a half hours to stitch and the effort paid off as social media raved over Anderson's daring look, which some speculated was about reproductive rights.
Although Anderson wasn't nominated in any Golden Globes categories this year, she's been nominated six times, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Crown in 2021 and Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for The X-Files in 1997.