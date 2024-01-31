Fear of God’s Collection 8 Available Now, Shares Short Film Documenting First Runway Show at Hollywood Bowl

Fear of God knows no bounds and continues to explore lasting fashion with the release of Collection 8.

Shaped by Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, Collection 8 consists of masculine designs and silhouettes, each captivating piece being gender-neutral. To coincide with the release is the new short film, Behind the Vision, which shows Lorenzo’s creative process and efforts in expanding Collection 8 with his team.

"Collection 8 embodies and reinforces Fear of God’s perspective of American luxury through timeless and elegant garments," reads press materials.

It continues, "Derived from a robust mix of influences spanning the experiences of Jerry Lorenzo’s individual American perspective and journey, the offering extends the house’s inimitable design language through explorations of textured, dimensional fabrics in architectural yet generous and comfortable proportions."

Collection 8 debuted at Fear of God's first runway show last April at the Hollywood Bowl. It is available today exclusively on fearofgod.com and in select retailers on Feb. 2.