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TOMBOGO BOGO Boots in Vintage Black: How to Buy

The Oakland designer's utilitarian boot is available now on Complex.

A pair of stylish, blue-gray boots with thick black soles and intricate stitching details on a white background.
Complex

TOMBOGO's BOGO Boots are available now on Complex, and they represent everything that makes designer Tommy Bogo's work stand out in streetwear.

The Oakland-born designer built his brand on a utilitarian philosophy that caught the attention of artists like J Balvin and Kehlani. Bogo’s approach has always been about function meeting form, creating pieces that work as hard as the people wearing them. The BOGO Boots continue that tradition with genuine vintage leather construction, custom hardware, and a lug boot sole designed for durability. A fiberglass toe and custom lace shield add both protection and distinctive style.

Bogo's design ethos came into sharper focus during the pandemic, when he leaned into what he calls the "freelance mentality." The BOGO Boots carry that same energy forward. They're built for people who move through the world with purpose, whether that's on stage, in the studio, or navigating city streets.

Where to buy the BOGO Boots

If you're ready to add a pair to your rotation, shop TOMBOGO's BOGO Boots on Complex.

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