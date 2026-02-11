Style

Timberland x Starcow Field Boot Mid GORE-TEX: How to Buy

The Paris boutique's collaborative boot with Gore-Tex waterproofing is available now on Complex for $220.

A brown and tan hiking boot with orange accents, featuring a camo pattern and a "Starcow" tag. Vibram sole branding visible.
Complex

Timberland and Paris-based streetwear boutique Starcow have teamed up for a Field Boot Mid GTX collaboration, and we've got it available to shop on Complex.

Starcow has become a fixture in the Paris streetwear scene. The boutique's approach has always centered on finding pieces that work in the city but carry the DNA of genuine function, which makes Timberland a natural partner. For this collaboration, Starcow worked with Timberland to create a boot that honors the brand's workwear heritage while adding its own design perspective through material choices and colorway execution.

The Timberland x Starcow Field Boot Mid GTX comes in a brown and camo colorway that blends rich leather with subtle pattern work. The boot features Gore-Tex waterproof membrane construction, making it built for weather while maintaining the silhouette Timberland is known for. It's a boot that can handle the elements but fits into a streetwear rotation without feeling out of place.

Where to buy the Timberland x Starcow Field Boot Mid GTX in Brown/Camo

If you're looking to add a collaborative boot with waterproof protection and Starcow's design touch to your collection, shop the Timberland x Starcow Field Boot Mid GTX on Complex.

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