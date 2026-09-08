Henrique Hermes

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Poster for "Echo Chamber" at Complex NY, curated by Luis Cano and Asher Koondel.
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Complex NY Presents 'Echo Chamber' Exhibition With Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes: What to Know

The four-day duo exhibition featuring works by Tyler Rexeisen and Henrique Hermes will open at Complex New York.

Complex Staff7 minutes ago

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