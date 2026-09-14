The Best Ed Hardy Pieces Available Now on Complex

Ed Hardy has always been synonymous with tattoo art, a lineage that runs directly back to Don Ed Hardy, the tattooer widely credited with moving the medium into the mainstream. That archive is why the brand still registers on sight, whether you first encountered it in the 2000s or stumbled onto it on a resale page last year.
The label is well into its second act, and the current run leans on everything that made it recognizable in the first place: panthers, sacred hearts, dragons, flames, and skulls, along with the rhinestone treatments that turned a graphic tee into going-out attire. It is loud by design, and it works best when you let a single piece carry the look. You can find the best pieces from Ed Hardy on Complex.
Shop Ed Hardy on Complex
Rolling Loud x Ed Hardy Cross Hoodie
Price: $160
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Rolling Loud x Ed Hardy Cross Hoodie on Complex
Official Rolling Loud 2026 merch, built with Ed Hardy, so it leans all the way into the rhinestone-accented graphics the label built its name on, hitting the front, back, and sleeves. The heavyweight fleece gets a garment wash and some deliberate distressing, so it shows up already broken in instead of stiff off the rack.
Ed Hardy Panther Long Denim Shorts Dark Wash
Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy Panther Long Denim Shorts Dark Wash on Complex
The panther artwork here is pulled from Don Ed Hardy's own archive, and he's the tattooer credited with pushing the medium into the mainstream over the last five decades, so this isn't just a graphic slapped on denim. The cut is pure Y2K, baggy and dropping past the knee in a dark wash, with the Ed Hardy logo sitting across the back.
Ed Hardy Sacred Heart Faux Fur Hooded Jacket
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy Sacred Heart Faux Fur Hooded Jacket on Complex
Leopard-print faux fur cut cropped is about as loud as outerwear gets, and that's before you turn around and find the archival sacred heart artwork spread across the back. The Ed Hardy logo sits embroidered on the front, and even the zipper pull is shaped like a skull.
Ed Hardy LKS Skull Boot Cut Sweatpants Ivory
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy LKS Skull Boot Cut Sweatpants Ivory on Complex
The archival "Love Kills Slowly" artwork runs down the front and back of the right leg, which is what keeps these reading as real Ed Hardy instead of a Y2K costume. The cut is low-rise and boot cut in ivory, with the signature logo stamped in gold foil across the back. Ed Hardy's own styling note says to run them with the matching LKS Skull Y2K hoodie.
Ed Hardy Mary Dragons Boxy Cropped Tee Sunfade Black
Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy Mary Dragons Boxy Cropped Tee Sunfade Black on Complex
The Mary graphic takes the front and dragon artwork covers the back, so you get layered archival Ed Hardy imagery on both sides of one shirt instead of a single print doing all the work. The cotton is treated with a sunfaded effect, which is why the Sunfade Black colorway reads like it's already been in rotation for years.
Ed Hardy Fire Lord Baggy Sweatpants Sunfade Navy
Price: $85
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy Fire Lord Baggy Sweatpants Sunfade Navy on Complex
The archival Fire Lord graphic sits on the back, but the better detail is the flames climbing up from both hems, so these read as loud from any angle. Ed Hardy runs a cracked treatment over the graphics and a faded wash across the Sunfade Navy cotton.
Ed Hardy Panthers Puff Print Boxy Tee Ivory
Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop Ed Hardy → Ed Hardy Panthers Puff Print Boxy Tee Ivory on Complex
Puff print is what separates this one: the layered panther artwork sits raised off the ivory cotton instead of printing flat, and the neon pink Ed Hardy logos on the front and back get the same treatment. Those panthers come from Don Ed Hardy himself, the tattooer credited with turning the medium into a real art form over the last fifty years, so the drawing has actual lineage behind it.