The Best Ed Hardy Pieces Available Now on Complex

Ed Hardy has always been synonymous with tattoo art, a lineage that runs directly back to Don Ed Hardy, the tattooer widely credited with moving the medium into the mainstream. That archive is why the brand still registers on sight, whether you first encountered it in the 2000s or stumbled onto it on a resale page last year.

The label is well into its second act, and the current run leans on everything that made it recognizable in the first place: panthers, sacred hearts, dragons, flames, and skulls, along with the rhinestone treatments that turned a graphic tee into going-out attire. It is loud by design, and it works best when you let a single piece carry the look. You can find the best pieces from Ed Hardy on Complex.