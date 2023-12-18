Supreme Teases Corteiz Collaboration with London Billboard

Supreme and Corteiz have something in the works.

A new billboard has popped up in London, which features Corteiz’s logo and the words, “Supreme Rules the World”—also Corteiz’s motto. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, the UK brand’s founder, Clint 419 took to his Instagram to post a set of photos of him with the billboard.

This is the first time the two have ever teamed up. Back in August, it seemed that they were teasing something, as Clint appeared in a Supreme Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.