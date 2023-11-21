Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huaraches Releasing in 2024

London streetwear brand Corteiz will collaborate with Nike next year on the Air Trainer Huarache, sources familiar with Nike’s upcoming releases tell Complex. Per one source, multiple Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache colorways are scheduled to release in Nike’s Fall 2024 range, which would put their arrival somewhere between July and September.

Nike and Corteiz founder Clint419 did not respond to a request for comment.

No images of the upcoming Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huaraches have leaked; the photo shown here is of a retro colorway from 2019.

Clint has been spotted in the Air Trainer Huarache recently, and posted a photo of himself wearing them on Instagram on Tuesday. In October, he posted a photo of himself in the rare Dominican Republic colorway from 2003.