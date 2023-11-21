Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huaraches Releasing in 2024

London streetwear brand Corteiz will collaborate with Nike next year on the Air Trainer Huarache, sources familiar with Nike’s upcoming releases tell Complex. Per one source, multiple Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache colorways are scheduled to release in Nike’s Fall 2024 range, which would put their arrival somewhere between July and September.
Nike and Corteiz founder Clint419 did not respond to a request for comment.
No images of the upcoming Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huaraches have leaked; the photo shown here is of a retro colorway from 2019.
Clint has been spotted in the Air Trainer Huarache recently, and posted a photo of himself wearing them on Instagram on Tuesday. In October, he posted a photo of himself in the rare Dominican Republic colorway from 2003.
The first Corteiz x Nike project—three colorways of the Air Max 95 released in three separate waves this year—has been widely celebrated as one of the best sneakers of the year. Before they ever worked together, Nike and Corteiz were engaged in a brief legal battle in the UK beginning in 2020, when the sneaker brand moved to have Corteiz’s trademark invalidated on the grounds that it could be confused with the Nike Cortez sneaker.