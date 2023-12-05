Nigo Wears Supreme Box Logo Hoodie

The last celebrity to similarly feature in a campaign was YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Supreme released a Photo Tee of him wearing a classic red Box Logo Tee in August, which was taken by Kenneth Cappello.

NBA recently revealed that he never received one of those t-shirts. “They just never sent it to me,” he told Joe La Puma in the Complex exclusive, At Home with NBA YoungBoy.

The 24-year-old also said he didn’t “expect” to work with the brand. “Yeah, it’s crazy,” he said. “I used to buy Supreme when I was 16—to actually collabing with them.”