Man’s Louis Vuitton Face Tattoos Go Viral

In the latest edition of WTF, a man got his face covered in Louis Vuitton tattoos.

It appears that the man was tattooed by artist Landon Redd, who, according to his Instagram bio, works at Ink’d Dreamz Tattoo Shop. Per Google, it looks like the tattoo and piercing spot is located in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Redd posted two IG reels of the Louis Vuitton face tattoos. The first, which has 1.3 million plays as of this writing, shows the artist’s client getting his eyebrows tattooed with the brand’s logo. It seems that he already has the LV motif tattooed as a beard and in between his eyebrows.