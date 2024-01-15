Man’s Louis Vuitton Face Tattoos Go Viral

In the latest edition of WTF, a man got his face covered in Louis Vuitton tattoos.
It appears that the man was tattooed by artist Landon Redd, who, according to his Instagram bio, works at Ink’d Dreamz Tattoo Shop. Per Google, it looks like the tattoo and piercing spot is located in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
Redd posted two IG reels of the Louis Vuitton face tattoos. The first, which has 1.3 million plays as of this writing, shows the artist’s client getting his eyebrows tattooed with the brand’s logo. It seems that he already has the LV motif tattooed as a beard and in between his eyebrows.
In a second video, the client is shown after getting the brand’s motif tattooed across his forehead like a headband.
It seems the love for Louis Vuitton runs deep for the client. The clips had people wondering why the man chose these tattoos and why the artist didn’t stop his client from getting them done.
