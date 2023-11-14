Lauren Sánchez Says She ‘Blacked Out a Bit’ When Jeff Bezos Proposed, Presented Her With 20-Karat Ring

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are happily in love.
The couple’s engagement in May made headlines when the Amazon founder proposed on his $500 million superyacht in the south of France. In her forthcoming interview with Vogue, Sánchez reveals that she was awe-struck when she saw the ring Bezos had picked out.
“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she tells Vogue, per Page Six. She also shares that her soon-to-be husband left the ring under her pillow. According to the outlet, the 20-carat ring’s estimated value is $2.5 million.
“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be,” she tells the magazine. “Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months.”
She’s also been mulling over designers for her wedding dress, mentioning that Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino are some of her favorites. “There’s so many incredible designers, she says. “Once I get a minute, I’ll slow down.”
The couple hosted their engagement party on Sunday in Beverly Hills at Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Dille’s home. A number of A-listers attended the fête, including Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Kris Jenner, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, and Jessica Alba. Singer Jewel also performed a song she wrote for the couple, titled “Legendary.”
Bezos and Sánchez have been dating since 2018, though their relationship only became public after Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie Scott finalized their divorce in 2019. Bezos and Scott share four kids—three sons and one daughter—though only his son, 23-year-old Preston’s name and age is known.
Sánchez has three kids, two of whom she shares with businessman Patrick Whitesell—15-year-old Ella and 16-year-old Evan—and the third, 22-year-old Nikko she had with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.